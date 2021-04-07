Việt Nam aims to send 90,000 labourers to work abroad in 2021

Last year, the number of Vietnamese labourers going abroad to work was only 78,641, equivalent to only 60.5 per cent of the plan assigned by the Government. — Photo thanhnien.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is striving to send 90,000 Vietnamese labourers to work abroad in 2021. Last year many workers returned home or were unable to go overseas due to COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictions, but this year, the Ministry is looking to get more people to work overseas, as long as strict health measures are met to ensure the safety of those travelling abroad to work. According to director of the MoLISA's Department of Overseas Labour Tống Hải Nam Việt Nam now has 506 companies licensed to bring labourers to work overseas, but there are still more than 26,000 guest workers who cannot return home despite their expired work contracts due to the pandemic. The department has directed relevant units to keep a close watch on the pandemic’s developments, and actively coordinate with Việt Nam's representative agencies abroad as well as partners and employers to ensure safety and legitimate interests of Vietnamese workers while waiting to come back home. It has also asked businesses… Read full this story

