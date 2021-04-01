Farmers harvest rice in the Mekong River Delta region in Việt Nam. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Agencies in Việt Nam and international partners have been working together to seek effective measures to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in rice production in the country. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development last week held the first workshop on the implementation of Việt Nam’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the rice sector. Aiming to set priorities for NDC implementation in rice production, the workshop highlighted different NDC scenarios to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while gaining economic, social, and environmental benefits sustainably. The workshop was organised in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), the Climate Technology Center and Network (CTCN) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC). Representatives from the ministries and agencies involved in the planning and implementation of Việt Nam's NDC, their partners and enterprises joined the workshop. The rice sector plays an important role in agriculture and rural development, ensuring national food security, social security and affecting the livelihoods of many farmers. In Việt Nam, the rice sector has advantages in ecological conditions and it is associated with the country's cultural values ​​and heritages of a long-standing wet rice civilisation. However,… Read full this story

Việt Nam aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in rice sector have 345 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.