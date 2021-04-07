A sand forest in the coastal communes of Triệu Phong District in the central province of Quảng Trị. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồ Cầu HÀ NỘI — With its abundance of tropical forest resources, Việt Nam is aiming to become one of the world’s leading centres for the production, processing and trade of forest products. This is one of the targets of the Việt Nam Forestry Development Strategy for the 2021-2031 period with a vision to 2050 which was approved by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. The strategy aims to ensure the forestry sector can make an increasing contribution to socio-economic development, environmental protection, water security and the response to climate change. This means not only generating jobs and raising incomes for local residents but also maintaining national defence and security and helping realise the national goals of sustainable development. The State management system for forestry will be streamlined while maintaining effective operations. Another purpose of the strategy is to ensure equal participation among all economic sectors in forestry activities, maximising the use of social resources as well as the application of advanced science and technology in the industry. Under the strategy, by 2050, the forestry sector is hoped to be modern, economic and technical with high… Read full this story

Việt Nam aiming to become one of the world’s leading centres of wood production and processing have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.