Veteran movie stars become models in show honouring áo dài

Models present some áo dài creations at a press conference about the fashion show Áo Dài Của Chúng Ta (Our Áo Dài). Photo vietnamplus.vn HÀ NỘI Fifteen fashion designers across the country will gather to showcase their newest collections of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) during a fashion show taking place tonight at Thái Học yard in the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội. The show, entitled Áo Dài Của Chúng Ta (Our Áo Dài), will present more than 600 áo dài made of silk and delicate ramie fabric by designers from HCM City, Hà Nội, Huế, Tiền Giang, Cần Thơ, and Đắk Lắk. The event is part of the initiative called 'Việt Nam's Heritage of Áo Dài' that was launched in 2019 by the Việt Nam Women’s Union. Speaking at a press conference about the event, Vice President of the Việt Nam Women’s Union Bùi Thị Hòa said: " Áo dài is part of our Vietnamese cultural heritage. The outfit has been influenced by the changing of history and developed to become an iconic image of Vietnamese women. In the current context of strong international integration, the preservation and promotion of Vietnamese culture, through the honour of this national dress, is extremely necessary.” International award-winning… Read full this story
- Temple of Literature to host ao dai festival
