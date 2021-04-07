Veteran in Hà Nội sets a blood donation example

Not eligible to give blood, veteran Lê Đình Duật (standing) of Hà Nội’s Thanh Xuân District convince other people including his family members to join blood donation efforts. Photo taken at a blood donation event in 2018. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Ngọc HÀ NỘI — For the last 22 years, veteran Lê Đình Duật of Hà Nội's Thanh Xuân District has donated blood and encouraged others to give blood. Now, at 79 years old, he is carrying on his good work, seeing it as his way of life now. Born in Thọ Xuân District of the central province of Thanh Hóa, Duật joined the army during American War when he was 18. He witnessed many of his comrades suffering injuries or even death, and some of them died after losing too much blood. Duật said he would never forget the first time he donated blood to injured soldiers he met at Địa Lợi Ferry station in the central province of Hà Tĩnh. "It was a night in May 1966, I headed a team of seven to observe in advance a battlefield area for our artillery. When we were going back to our base, we passed by a medical station," Duật recalled. The head… Read full this story

