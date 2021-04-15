The Việt Nam Association of Preventive Medicine and Sanofi Vietnam organise a press conference to provide detailed information about Japanese encephalitis and meningococcal disease to mark World Immunization Week, April 24 – 30 and World Meningitis Day, April 24. Photo Courtesy of Sanofi Vietnam HCM CITY — Meningococcal disease and Japanese encephalitis are "nightmares" for the public and healthcare workers due to the rapid progression of the former that can causing death within 24 hours and lack of treatment for the latter, a paediatrician has said. Dr Đỗ Thiện Hải, internal medicine chief at the Center for Clinical Medicine for Children’s Tropical Diseases at the Việt Nam National Children’s Hospital, told a press conference in HCM City yesterday that while both diseases could infect anyone, young children are at greatest risk. Because of its rapid progression, 50 per cent of meningococcal disease patients could die without timely treatment, he warned. The fatality rate for Japanese encephalitis is 20-30 per cent, but 50 per cent of survivors are severely disabled, he said. The treatment cost more than VNĐ29 million (US$1,254) at his hospital last year, he said. The World Health Organization has warned that countries with Japanese encephalitis should maintain high vaccination… Read full this story

Vaccination only protection against meningococcal disease, Japanese encephalitis: health experts have 293 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.