Vaccination of national men’s football team completed

Head coach Park Hang-seo (L) and members of the national men’s football team (Photo: VFF) Hanoi (VNA) – All 45 players in the national men's football team received their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on April 19-20. According to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), vaccinations were adjusted to follow the schedules of the country's professional leagues. The players will receive their second shot in mid-May. Head coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants, and the team's physicians were vaccinated earlier this month. The men's squad was vaccinated in preparation for upcoming matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Remaining members of the squad get vaccinated at the Hanoi-based 108 Military Central Hospital (Photo: VFF) Vietnam will take on Indonesia on June 7 and Malaysia four days later, and then wrap up the qualifying round with a game against hosts UAE on June 15. Members of the team are set to gather for training on May 10 and will leave for the UAE on May 27./. VNA

