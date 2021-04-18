Along with Knapper – a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, eight other diplomats have been nominated as ambassadors to represent the US in Somali, Algeria, Bahrain, Lesotho, Cameroon, Angola, Guinea-Bissau, and the Republic of the Congo. Before assuming that position, Knapper was the Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the US Embassy in Seoul, the RoK, and, prior to that, was the Embassy's Deputy Chief of Mission. Earlier, Knapper was Director of the State Department's Office of India Affairs and Director of the State Department's Office of Japanese Affairs, the statement said. His other assignments include leadership positions in the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, and the US Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. Knapper earned his BA from Princeton University and his MA from the Army War College. He speaks Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese. President Biden had earlier nominated outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Source: VNA

US President nominates Marc Evans Knapper as ambassador to Vietnam have 269 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.