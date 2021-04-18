US hands over training facilities to Vietnam coast guard

A ceremony marking the handover was held April 9 at the offices of the 3rd Regional Coast Guard in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau. Attending the ceremony were Vietnam Coast Guard commander Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Son, U.S. Consul General Marie Damour and other officials, the U.S. embassy said in a Facebook post Saturday. Lt. Gen. Son said that Vietnam highly appreciated the U.S. gesture and considered the event “an important milestone of the Vietnam-U.S. partnership,” helping Vietnam improve its law enforcement capacity at sea. The cooperation between the coast guards of both countries has strengthened in recent years. In 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard handed over the Hamilton-class (the second-largest class of vessels in the U.S. Coast Guard) USCGC Morgenthau cutter to the Vietnam Coast Guard under their Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program. The ship was then commissioned for the Vietnam Coast Guard and renamed CSB 8020. The U.S. has also sold a total of 24 Metal Shark high-speed patrol boats and is overhauling the USCGC John Midgett, another Hamilton-class vessel, to hand it over to Vietnam. At a press conference in Hanoi, outgoing U.S. Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink had remarked that security cooperation was developing… Read full this story
- Colleges spend fortunes on lavish athletic facilities
- Hurricane Dorian churns up the East Coast bringing the worst flooding in 30 YEARS and 100MPH winds as it takes aim at the Carolinas leaving at least one dead and tens of thousands without power
- Braves will not move to new spring training complex until 2020
- Gold Coast CGW
- Bucks prepare for training camp after Middleton’s injury, Beasley trade
- USTA hopes new 64-acre facility will improve American tennis
- Reigned in: UConn’s record streak ends at hands of resolute Mississippi State
- India's first rhythmic gymnast in CWG Meghana Gundlapally left to train alone after no accreditation for coach
- Players and coaches explain the impossible, demoralizing task of guarding James Harden
- New England Patriots hire a martial arts expert to train pass rushers
US hands over training facilities to Vietnam coast guard have 327 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at April 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.