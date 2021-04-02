Unveiling theexclusive villa on the beach collection at Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion

Phú Mỹ Hưng is the only MICE area in HCM City to keep growing Vietnam real estate goes global Vinamilk imports more than 2,100 dairy cows from US CapitaLand ranked among world's most sustainable companies for 9th time VinFuture has had more than 500 official nominators from 36 countries in one month Moving out of the congested lifestyle of the big cities and getting closer to nature is a key instigator in the explosion of interest for coastal properties. Understanding this need, Ho Tram Project Company Ltd. – a renowned brand associated with the extravagant 164-hectare Ho Tram Strip Integrated Resort – has recently unveiled stunning new-look villas – Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion. The world of exclusive privileges await Choosing the right time to introduce this collection is the very first stepping stone for the Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion to attract the attention of discerning investors from the get-go. However, the project's wealth of privileges is what truly wins the hearts and minds of customers. The most outstanding advantage is no doubt the project's prime location on one of the most prestigious destinations in Viet Nam. Set in a desirable enclave just steps from the golden sand, complemented by the verdant… Read full this story

