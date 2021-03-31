The second concert of LiveSpace Vietnam will be held on April 2. HÀ NỘI – The second concert of LiveSpace Vietnam on April 2 will feature three talented Vietnamese underground music bands, namely Xanh 8 +1, Meowlac & Mac and The Odd Stones. Initiated by L'Espace in collaboration with the Moonsoon Music Festival, the Paris-based record label and music distributor Believe, and the Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Culture & Sports) newspaper, LiveSpace aims to create opportunities for the development of musical talents. A team of experts in the music industry will support the selected artists. During the open call for submissions from January 7 to February 28, and from April 1 to May 30, the best artists and bands will be selected to show off their talent at a live concert that will be organised every two months. Every concert which takes place from January to September at L'Espace will introduce three artists or bands. The opening concert on January 16 featured the Hà Nội-based bands Limebócx, Những Đứa Trẻ, and Chú Cá Lơ. The concert will start at 8pm. L'Espace is at 24 Tràng Tiền Street. Tickets can be purchased at L'Espace or at ticketbox.vn . VNS
- See Metallica Play ‘Blackened,’ ‘Disposable Heroes’ on Helping Hands Livestream
- International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 29 (updated hourly)
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 25 (updated hourly)
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 28 (updated hourly)
- Vietnam makes progress with urban planning and development
- ‘Even a half-finished show is a victory’: Russian bands fight new crackdown
- Band of women
- NCT Plays Ice Hockey in Teaser for Upcoming '90's Love' MV
- NZSO review: Conductor masterful in concert 'Spectacular'
Underground bands to play second LiveSpace Vietnam concert have 278 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.