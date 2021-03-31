Underground bands to play second LiveSpace Vietnam concert

The second concert of LiveSpace Vietnam will be held on April 2. HÀ NỘI – The second concert of LiveSpace Vietnam on April 2 will feature three talented Vietnamese underground music bands, namely Xanh 8 +1, Meowlac & Mac and The Odd Stones. Initiated by L'Espace in collaboration with the Moonsoon Music Festival, the Paris-based record label and music distributor Believe, and the Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Culture & Sports) newspaper, LiveSpace aims to create opportunities for the development of musical talents. A team of experts in the music industry will support the selected artists. During the open call for submissions from January 7 to February 28, and from April 1 to May 30, the best artists and bands will be selected to show off their talent at a live concert that will be organised every two months. Every concert which takes place from January to September at L'Espace will introduce three artists or bands. The opening concert on January 16 featured the Hà Nội-based bands Limebócx, Những Đứa Trẻ, and Chú Cá Lơ. The concert will start at 8pm. L'Espace is at 24 Tràng Tiền Street. Tickets can be purchased at L'Espace or at ticketbox.vn . VNS

