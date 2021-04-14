UN Security Council discusses Kosovo mission’s operation

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, attends the online meeting on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on Tuesday to discuss the operation of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). Zahir Tanin, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UNMIK, delivered a report on the mission's work at site from September 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021, focusing on speeding up measures to build trust among all relevant parties, strengthen dialogue and offer support to local communities to deal with impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the council recognised the efforts of the mission and showed their hope that relevant parties increase dialogue and seek long-term, comprehensive solutions for peace and stability in the region. Many countries expressed their support to the mission's role, however, some pointed to the need to maintain the UNMIK's operation. Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, praised the role of the UNMIK in Kosovo, especially in supporting the local community to cope with COVID-19. He called on all parties concerned to seek comprehensive and long-lasting solutions in line… Read full this story

