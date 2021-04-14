Ukrainian media spotlight Vietnam’s economic reform, new leadership

The news site Porady published a feature on Vietnam's new leaders and opportunities for Ukraine by Ruslan Bortnik, head of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics. The article reviewed Vietnam’s outstanding achievements after 35 years of Doi Moi (renewal), especially political stability, economic growth, and responsibility in building an international environment of peace. The author said an increasing number of IT start-ups in the nation has attracted a significant amount of foreign investment. The people and society, meanwhile, put enormous faith in the capacity of the new leadership to successfully carry out economic development tasks and strengthen the country’s position in the international arena. In its recent article, from-ua.com said with achievements in the fight against COVID-19, Vietnam is planning to reopen its door to international visitors in July. The nation is also welcoming foreign investors in the context that it houses a large number of advanced production models and strong economic groups. The article noted that high-ranking personnel changes taking place in stable political conditions and robust socio-economic development are a premise for strengthening local people’s confidence on the path of completing institution, promoting strong interactions between society and authorities, and improving the overall “happiness index”. Other Ukrainian newswires, including… Read full this story

