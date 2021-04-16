TV filling the void left by cinemas

UNIQUE SUBJECT: A scene from 'Yêu Hơn Cả Bầu Trời' – a rare work depicting Việt Nam's Air Force. Photo vnreview.vn While cinemas are facing problems attracting audiences due to the impact of COVID-19, TV series have started to dominate, with the return of many well-known actors and with a large number of viewers sitting down in front of their TV screens. A variety of TV series projects have been launched already this year and many others continue to be aired, creating a playground for actors to show off their abilities and shine. With just four episodes, Yêu Hơn Cả Bầu Trời (Love More Than the Sky) from the Việt Nam Television Film Centre (VFC) was broadcast during the first days of the Lunar New Year, a good start for a TV series to boom in 2021. DIFFERENT PERFORMANCE: Phương Oanh in 'Hương Vị Tình Thân'. Photo vnreview.vn The series stirred the audience's affections and emotions due to its beautiful shots. It was a rare work about the Vietnamese Air Force in modern times. Director Nguyễn Khải Anh says that in addition to honouring the Air Force, the series emphasises familial love, love between a man and a woman, and love for teachers and comrades. With… Read full this story

