Chef Nguyễn Ngọc Quyên One of the best sellers in the Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi's Coffee Cuisine menu in March 2020 is now available again for a limited time, until the end of May. The highlight of the dish is the signature taste of espresso beautifully heightening the fatty flavour of the tuna fillet. Ingredients: – Tuna fillet: 320 gr, cut into 8 cubes weighing 10 gr each – Soy sauce: 8 cl – Sesame oil: 4 cl – White sesame oil: 1 tsp. – Avocados: 2 – Fresh ginger: 20 gr – Limes: 2 – Small pepper: 1 – Fresh coriander: 1 bunch – Thai spring onions: 2 – Cream quark: 200 gr – Chilli peppers: 4 Sweet potato cakes – Sweet potato: 400 gr – Egg yolk: 4 gr – Cream: 8 cl – Salt: ½ tsp. – Black pepper and rapeseed oil – Movenpick Ristretto syrup: 4 cups – Sugar: 20 gr Tuna poke with sweet espresso reduction Method: 1. Remove the flesh from the avocados, drizzle with lime juice and cut into fine cubes. 2. Dice the pepper and add to the avocado with the chopped coriander, season with salt and pepper. 3. Marinate the tuna fillet…

