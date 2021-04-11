Travel firms explore tourism products in Khanh Hoa province

The provincial Department of Tourism introduced many tourist destinations and products to the firms, including Truong Son craft village, Am Chua relic site, Kong Forest park, Hon Tam tourist site, and Gac Ma commemoration site. Particularly, the department also held a meeting to connect the businesses with local firms to boost their partnerships. Vice director of the department Nguyen Thi Le Thanh said that Khanh Hoa’s tourism sector hopes to continue expanding connectivity with travel firms nationwide, especially in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and Da Nang, thus luring more visitors. She said that the province has planned a culture, art, tourism and sport program with 114 activities held throughout the year to attract visitors, especially in long holidays. In 2021, Khanh Hoa aims to welcome over 5 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreign tourists, earning VND 17.5 trillion (USD 760 million) from tourism services. Source: VNA

