Transport workers most impacted by COVID-19 pandemic: survey

Medical workers take samples for COVID-19 tests for workers of the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. In the transportation sector, the airline industry was most affected during the pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HÀ NỘI — Among industrial sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the transportation sector has been most affected, according to the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL). The VGCL recently announced the results of a survey assessing the impact of the pandemic on workers. The survey was performed at 124 agencies and organisations with more than 115,000 employees nationwide. The results show that during the peak of the pandemic, from April to May last year, nearly 70 per cent of Vietnamese workers had their employment status directly affected. Specifically, 38.9 per cent were laid off or took turns with their colleagues to leave work and 26.4 per cent had temporary work stoppages. In terms of income, 80.4 per cent of workers in the transportation sector faced a reduction in wages while the general figure for all sectors was about 50 per cent. For the private transport group, the reduction was up to 90-100 per cent due to the inability to work as people minimised travel and public contact.

