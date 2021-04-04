Nguyễn Thị Thảo Nguyên donates blood. — VNA/VNS Photo KON TUM — A blood donation club launched by a teenager has been joined by many young people eager to save lives in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum. Nguyễn Thị Thảo Nguyên, 19, head of the club, from Kon Tum City, has donated blood many times and wants more people to join the club to save more lives. Her mother died after being given 23 units of blood in a terrible accident many years ago. “The sad memory was in my mind. Since then, I have wanted to donate my blood to help others like others did to try and save my mother,” said Nguyên. “I first got involved in blood donation when I saw a call from my friends on a social network. I am very afraid of needles. I tried to overcome my fear and rushed to the hospital to help people in urgent need,” she said. After the first successful blood donation, she has kept going to the hospital to donate blood. At first, Nguyên and three other friends set up a group to be ready to give blood whenever a local hospital needs it. She also started encouraging more young people in… Read full this story

Tragic accident inspires young woman to set up blood donation club have 339 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.