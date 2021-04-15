Traffic police deploy forces during upcoming holiday, election

During the period from April 15-June 14, traffic safety and social order will be guaranteed on roads, waterway and railway. The police will strive to minimise traffic congestion and illegal motorbike racing. Maj. Gen. Le Xuan Duc, deputy head of the department, said the activity aims to reduce traffic accidents in the number of accident cases, death tolls and the injured, especially preventing extremely serious accident cases. The traffic police will coordinate with relevant units to ensure traffic safety and order and accompany leaders of the Party, State and the National Election Council to inspect election as well as protect the transportation of ballot boxes. Source: VNA
- Police are forced to turn away B&Q shoppers from outside store after hundreds turn up to collect items they ordered online - days after DIY chain's website had hour-long queues
- Moscow traffic police ordered to catch taxi driver flouting coronavirus quarantine
- UK Police Deploy Shouting Drone to Warn People off Streets During Easter COVID-19 Quarantine
- Police and military boats will patrol south coast beaches and use megaphones to shout at covidiots over the Easter weekend amid fears sweltering temperatures could tempt Britons to break lock-down
- Police chiefs call on No 10 to tighten UK lockdown
- That's out of order: Covidiot cricketers moan they are 'bored' as police break up their game while officers also confront jet skiers and driver is stopped with trampoline on her roof
- Supplementary polls: Police IG directs AIGS, CPS in affected states to ensure adequate security
- Priti Patel FINALLY surfaces in radio interview to slap down overzealous police after they threaten to check people's shopping for 'non-essential' items and set up roadblocks to ensure motorists only make legitimate trips during coronavirus lockdown
- What a difference a year makes: Coronavirus lockdown bites into Easter bank holiday with beaches deserted and roads empty as Britons heed 'stay at home' warnings
- Don't crack! NHS issues new Easter egg-themed warning messages demanding the public stay home through the holiday weekend to continue fight against Coronavirus
