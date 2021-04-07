The show will be held at the Temple of Literature at 7:30pm on April 9. It is part of the national movement entitled "Ao dai – Vietnamese Cultural Heritage" launched by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women Union in order to promote the beauty of Vietnam's traditional long dress. About 15 collections by 15 domestic designers featuring 15 different countries worldwide will take part in the show. As many as 600 sets of ao dai designs, made of Vietnam's traditional clothing material, will be introduced at the event. Also, the show will witness the participation of over 400 professional and amateur models, including spouses of foreign ambassadors to Vietnam and well-known artists. Translated by Trung Thanh
- Denise Richards Shares Details on Her 'Sexy' Wedding Dress Romper: 'I Wanted Something Different'
- Designer Mark Zunino Defends Denise Richards' Short Wedding Dress After It Gets 'Split Opinions'
- Covid Lockdown: Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra, Akshaya Tritiya festivals to be held on Puri temple premises
- As PM dials Odisha CM, Jagannath temple says rath yatra decision after May 3
- Chardham temples to reopen, no pilgrim to be allowed
- World Book Fair 2020: Promoting children’s literature, a tribute to 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi and more
- The anti-sexy Prairie dresses are back in style and it’s time to try it on
- How a canceled state dinner highlights a fading White House tradition
- Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Dress Designer Recalls Emotional Lead Up to the "Big Day"
- Davina McCall opts for a sustainable fashion choice as she recycles a yellow dress she wore to the ITV Palooza last year while hosting the Big Night In
Traditional long dress show to be held in Temple of Literature have 260 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.