Trà Vinh expands forest coverage

Mangrove forest in Trà Vinh Province. – VNA/VNS Photo TRÀ VINH – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Trà Vinh plans to grow new forests from now to 2025, increasing the province's total forest area to 10,000ha and reaching a forest coverage rate of 4.2 per cent. To meet the targets, the province is providing funds to individuals, households and organisations responsible for growing new mangrove forests and protecting existing forests. Individuals, households and organisations who grow new forests on an area of more than 0.3ha will receive no more than VNĐ37 million (US$1,600) per hectare to buy seedlings. This is 4.5 times more than the financial assistance given previously. Individuals and households responsible for protecting forests will be given VNĐ500,000 ($21) per hectare a year. The money will be provided for up to 15ha to individuals and 30ha to households. Phạm Minh Truyền, director of the province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the support policies aim to protect the environment and protect against the impact of high tides, rising sea levels, and erosion along the province's 65km coastline. These support activities have helped to create livelihoods for households, especially shrimp – forest farms, that have provided sustainable incomes in coastal areas. The province has more than 9,160ha of forests, mostly mangrove forests, and…

