Tourism workers discuss promoting domestic market

Ninh Bình hosts many spectacular landscapes. The province this year has been chosen as the main destination for the National Tourism Year 2021 in the second consecutive year. Photo 24h.com NINH BÌNH Thousands of representatives from tourism management agencies and enterprises gathered in the northern province of Ninh Bình on Thursday and Friday to discuss ways to promote domestic tourism. At the national domestic tourism forum with the theme 'Domestic Tourism – Power Force for Recovering Việt Nam's Tourism in New Normal Situation', the participants heard various speeches. Vũ Thế Bình, Vice Permanent Chairman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association, said promoting domestic tourism is the lifebuoy for the whole sector. "However, domestic tourism has never been considered a main power force of the sector; as a result, it has not been properly cared for," he said. "Tourism enterprises have not defined clearly the demands, interests and favourite products and services that Vietnamese people like, which is a weak point of the sector." Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng said domestic tourism plays a key role in tourism at present. "It is high time for the whole sector to review the way, find new approaches, change the methods as well…

