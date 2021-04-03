Top legislator holds phone talks with Lao counterpart

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on Friday. –VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on Friday, just several days after Huệ took office as the new NA leader. The Lao legislative leader congratulated Huệ on his election as the new Chairman of the NA of Việt Nam, expressing his belief that under his leadership, the Vietnamese NA will continue to gain greater success, contributing to raising the position of the Vietnamese NA in the regional and international forums and fostering the ties between Việt Nam and Laos. NA Chairman Huệ congratulated Laos on the successful organisation of important events of the country, including the general election and completion of the State apparatus. He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches great important and gives top priority to the promotion of the special ties with Laos, considering it as a strategic issue of vital significance to both country. Việt Nam strongly and comprehensively supports Lao leaders and people during the neighbouring country’s national construction, he said. The NA leader said that despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have still maintained… Read full this story

