Top 10 Sao Khuê awards winners post US$16 billion revenue

The cloud one-stop system of Viettel was honoured at the 2021 Sao Khuê Awards. — Photo vietteltelecom.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The total revenue of the Top 10 Sao Khuê Award winners this year reached VNĐ357.4 trillion (US$16 billion), creating jobs for 63,453 people. The information was announced at the award ceremony organised by the Việt Nam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) held in Hà Nội on Saturday. This year the event has set a record with nearly 300 nominations from 161 enterprises, representing a 57.8 per cent year-on-year increase. This is the largest in terms of the number of nominations and registered businesses since the event was launched. Through three rounds, the jury selected 180 excellent IT platforms, services and solutions to award the Sao Khuê in 2021, including 25 platforms, 32 services and 123 solutions. Speaking at the awards ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tâm said the Sao Khuê Awards are the pride of Việt Nam's ICT industry. It is also an effective tool and important driving force in national digital transformation. He believed that the winning products and solutions would be widely deployed in organisations and businesses to help the country's industries create a breakthrough for Việt Nam…

