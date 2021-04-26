The information was announced at the award ceremony organized by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) held in Hanoi on April 24. This year the event has set a record with nearly 300 nominations from 161 enterprises, representing a 57.8 percent year-on-year increase. This is the largest in terms of the number of nominations and registered businesses since the event was launched. Through three rounds, the jury selected 180 excellent IT platforms, services and solutions to award Sao Khue in 2021, including 25 platforms, 32 services and 123 solutions. Speaking at the awards ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam said Sao Khue Awards are the pride of Vietnam's ICT industry. It is also an effective tool and important driving force in national digital transformation. He believed that the winning products and solutions would be widely employed in organizations and businesses to help the country's industries create a breakthrough for Vietnam in reaching the international market. "I call for the entire Vietnamese technology community and businesses whose products and services are honored today to continue making more efforts, turn challenges into opportunities to create excellent digital services and solutions for the Vietnamese market. The MIC pledges… Read full this story

Top 10 Sao Khue awards winners post 16 billion USD revenue have 282 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.