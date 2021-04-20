Hongkong Land continues its 132-year legacy in Viet Nam STEAM for Vietnam and VinUni to coordinate in organizing robotics course for high school students Green Farm fresh milk – an environmentally-friendly product of Vinamilk Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – A Golden Opportunity For Savvy Investors Activate: The story of a R&D journey for more than two decades HCM City, April 15, 2021 – Timo Digital Bank platform today officially announced that Mr. Nirukt Sapru has been appointed to the Global Advisory Board of Timo with effect from 1 April, 2021. Nirukt has more than 34 years in retail, commercial and investment banking. Nirukt brings deep emerging market experience across Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Latin America coupled with having run businesses in the OECD markets of Australia, Europe and North America. Most recently, he served as Standard Chartered Banks CEO for Vietnam and Cluster CEO for ASEAN and South Asia cluster markets. During his tenure, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam became one of the leading international banking in Viet Nam and he is in particular credited for building a digital retail franchise. Prior to joining Standard Chartered, Nirukt was Global Head of Emerging Markets and Leverage Finance for ABN AMRO Bank… Read full this story

Timo Digital Bank platform appoints Nirukt Sapru to its Global Advisory Board have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.