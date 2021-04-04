Tightening market management on traditional and digital trade

Market management force strengthens work fighting counterfeit goods. — Photo thanglong.chinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the market management force would focus on fighting counterfeit goods, goods that infringe intellectual property rights and goods of unknown origin on both traditional trade and digital platforms from Thursday (April 1) to the end of December 2025. The General Department of Market Surveillance has issued Decision 888/QĐ-TCQLTT on a plan to fight and prevent counterfeit goods, goods of unknown origin and goods infringing intellectual property rights for the 2021 – 2025 period. Trần Hữu Linh, director general of the General Department for Market Surveillance, said that the goal of this plan was to communicate and guide the law in combination with the signing of commitments with traditional as well as e-commerce businesses, organisers and managers of wet markets, trade centres, streets, wards, communes, villages, and craft villages. This aimed to raise awareness and responsibility in obeying law in production and business activities. Linh affirmed that this was a long-term plan, with specific goals for each year. With specific plans, it is expected that by 2021, all supermarkets and commercial centres in 12 major cities… Read full this story

