Thu Thiem 2 bridge project to resume construction as obstacles removed The Saigon Times The construction site of the Thu Thiem 2 Bridge project, where work will resume by the end of this month as obstacles facing the project have been removed – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The construction of the Thu Thiem 2 bridge project, which spans the Saigon River and connects HCMC's District 1 with Thu Thiem Peninsula in Thu Duc City, will resume by the end of this month so it can reach completion on April 30, 2022, as obstacles facing the project have been addressed, said an HCMC official. Speaking at a press briefing today, April 20, Phan Cong Bang, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Transport, said the department had worked with the Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Company, the investor of the project, removed site clearance obstacles facing the project and handed over the cleared site to the investor. The investor is teaming up with construction units to gather equipment and transport it from Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province to HCMC to resume work on the project. Earlier, work on the project had to be stopped due to site clearance issues, even though… Read full this story

