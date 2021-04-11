Thriller from Vietnamese-American film director to be released in 12 countries

A scene in the thriller Thiên Thần Hộ Mệnh (The Guardian), a production by Vietnamese-American director Victor Vũ. The film will be distributed in 12 countries, including Australia, Canada, the UK and US, after its premiere in Việt Nam on April 30. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — Thiên Thần Hộ Mệnh (The Guardian), a production by Vietnamese-American director Victor Vũ, will be distributed in cinemas in 12 countries after its premiere in Việt Nam on April 30. The film's producer, Tfilm Entertainment, has announced it is working with its foreign partners to release Thiên Thần Hộ Mệnh in Australia, Canada, Hungary, France, Ireland, the UK and US. The film will also be in cinemas in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and the Czech Republic. Thiên Thần Hộ Mệnh features three young women who feed and dress life-sized baby dolls as if they are living things. Its trailer, which features haunting scenes, has attracted more than 103,000 views on YouTube. Director Vũ combined Vietnamese and Hollywood styles in his film. "My film reflects the weak points in young people's psychology," said Vũ, a graduate of Loyola Marymount University in the US. Vũ began his career in Việt Nam in 2008 after his first film in the country, Chuyện Tình Xa Xứ (Passport to Love), won the title Favourite Film at the Golden Kite Awards… Read full this story

