Thirty one sets of remains of martyrs collected in Quang Tri province

Earlier, the team was informed by the family of Nguyen Duc Quang in Tan Xa hamlet that there was a mass grave of Vietnamese soldiers in the locality. The team immediately worked with local authorities and people to collect the remains. Martyrs' remains and a lot of their keepsakes, including buttons, rubber sandals, soldier water bottles, first-aid bandages, belts, shovels, bullets, etc., were found at a depth of 50-104cm. All of the remains will be kept at the Martyrs' Monument in Ba Long commune before being reburied or handed over to their families. According to historical witnesses and locals, the remains were possibly of troops of Regiment 6 under the Tri Thien Hue Military Region who laid down their lives in a battle on October 20, 1965, and were buried in a mass grave. According to Political Commissar of Division 968 Colonel Nguyen Thanh Hung, under the instruction of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection, Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains (Steering Committee 515 in short), Military Region 4's Steering Committee 515, Quang Tri provincial Steering Committee 515, and relevant units have conducted searches for fallen soldiers' remains in the area over the past ten years.

