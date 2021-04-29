Hòa Bình FC players at their sending-off ceremony last week. Hòa Bình will play Vĩnh Phúc in the opening match of the Asanzo Cup next month. Photo courtesy of VFF Football HÀ NỘI — The national second division football tournament will kick off early next month with the participation of 14 teams. The third tier tournament, sponsored by the electronics firm Asanzo, will see teams competing in two groups in two legs in a round-robin format. The first leg is from May 4 to June 6 and the second from July 5 to August 4. The opening match will be between Hòa Bình and Vĩnh Phúc of Group A. The two top teams of each group will advance to the final round which is scheduled for August 12. The winners of the last-four stage will share top position, receive VNĐ150 million (US$7,500) each and be promoted to the V.League 2 next season. Selected matches of the tournament, which is officially called the Asanzo Cup, will be live aired on media platforms of the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and Next Sports. According to VFF General Secretary Lê Hoài Anh, the support of partner Asanzo and other sponsors will be strong pushes for the tournament, clubs and players…. Read full this story

Third-tier football to begin in May, featuring 14 teams have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.