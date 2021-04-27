The Pacific Alliance: 10 Years of Latin American integration towards Asia

The Pacific Alliance Article by the Ambassadors of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru in Việt Nam. Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, commemorate 10 years of the establishment of the Pacific Alliance (PA) on April 28, a mechanism for regional trade integration and joint rapprochement to Asian countries. With the Lima Declaration in April 2011, the presidents of our countries launched a deep integration process to promote free movement of goods, services, capital, and people among PA members. Later, in 2012, in Antofagasta, Chile, the Pacific Alliance acquired formal existence with the signature of the PA Frame Agreement. Regarding its structure, the PA has four organs: The first is the Presidential Summit, the highest decision-making body. The second being the Council of Ministers, composed of the ministers of foreign affairs and of trade of each country. Then, the PA has the High-Level Groups, formed by the deputy ministers of foreign affairs and the deputy ministers of trade. Finally, the Technical Groups and Committees, which are made up of officials of members states to develop non-trade topics of interest of PA and to implement PA Trade Agreement, all of them looking forward to building a free trade area. Additionally, the PA has a… Read full this story

