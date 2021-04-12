V.League 1 referees don’t have access to VAR technology yet. — Photo laodong.vn Peter Cowan It's not often the head honchos of domestic football come in for praise in this column, but credit where credit is due, they've gotten at least one big decision right in recent years. The Việt Nam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) has many faults that I've banged on about , but their decision (or perhaps indecision) about the dreaded video assistant referee (VAR) has been spot on. At the start of 2019, the VPF announced to a fair bit of fanfare that VAR was coming to the V.League 1 , or at least to the handful of stadiums with the facilities to use the technology. There was even talk of a mobile VAR van parked up outside grounds, though one would hope for the sake of the poor officials it would have been parked somewhere discrete. VAR still hasn't made its way to Việt Nam despite that announcement and after another weekend of English Premier League football plagued by those three dreaded letters, I for one am breathing a sigh of relief. On Saturday night a friend back home sent me a video clip… Read full this story

The Local Game: Keep VAR out of Việt Nam have 278 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.