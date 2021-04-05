The Local Game: Chu Đình Nghiêm’s overdue departure

Former Hà Nội FC coach Chu Đình Nghiêm says farewell to his players. Photo Hà Nội FC Peter Cowan Knowing when it's time to walk away is probably the hardest thing anyone in sport has to do. Sir Alex Ferguson probably left Manchester United at the exact right moment and since the club haven't mounted a serious title challenge since he left in 2013, history bears that out. Arsene Wenger, though, undoubtedly hung on too long and his final few years at Arsenal left his otherwise stellar legacy tarnished in the eyes of many fans. So is Chu Đình Nghiêm more Wenger or Ferguson? The Hà Nội FC coach resigned two days ago after a 2-0 defeat to SHB Đà Nẵng on Friday, the latest in a string of poor results this season. While some have speculated he may have actually been sacked, either way, the departure was amicable enough for the club to release a bizarre YouTube video of him saying goodbye to the players, coaching staff and board members. Geovane Magno in particular looked pretty nonplussed at the whole scene. Nghiêm won all there is to win in domestic football, scooping up three V.League 1 trophies, two National… Read full this story

