The 108 Military Central Hospital turns 70, honoured for outstanding achievements

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (front, right) and officials visit the hall of traditions of the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội-based 108 Military Central Hospital on Monday received the Hero of Labor title – the highest honour in Việt Nam – for its outstanding achievements as it celebrates its 70th anniversary. Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng attended the celebration and planted a tree in the hospital campus to mark the event. Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam applauded the achievements made by the hospital and appreciated the contributions of its staff over the last 70 years. He said that the hospital's medical workers and scientists had made great improvements. "They not only mastered the latest medical techniques and equipment but also helped train and transfer the techniques to other hospitals," Đam said. In the hospital's proud history, it was known recently as the first hospital in Việt Nam to conduct a lung transplant with the lung donated by a brain-dead donor and the first hospital in Southeast Asia to conduct an arm transplant with the two arms from a brain-dead donor in September 2020. The first arm transplant… Read full this story

