Thảo to fight for IBA belt in July

Trần Văn Thảo (left) punches Uzbekistan's Shermatov Ravshanbek in a match during the Trigger Championship 11 tournament on March 20 in HCM City. Photo webthethao.vn. HÀ NỘI — Trần Văn Thảo is on verge of being the first Vietnamese athlete to take an International Boxing Association (IBA) bantamweight belt. The former World Boxing Council Asia champion will fight Tanzanian Fadhili Majiha at the Trigger Boxing Club in HCM City on July 18 and a win would be a remarkable milestone for Vietnamese boxing. "Being the first one ever to wear the IBA belt would not only be meaningful to Thảo and me but also Việt Nam," said coach Trịnh Văn Trí. "We are the Vietnamese who put the first brick in the formation of professional boxing in Việt Nam. We always hope to popularise our boxing ability in the world. While I am researching information, Thảo trains and realises our dreams. "The IBA match will be a good opportunity for us to make a dream come true. We are working very hard to prepare for it," he said. Thảo is training eight hours per day and following a strict nutrition and gym schedule to prepare for the fight. The fight is set to be the toughest yet for Thao, who…

