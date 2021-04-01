Than Quảng Ninh players refuse to train over unpaid wages

The key players of Than Quảng Ninh did not train on Wednesday in protest. Photo laodong.vn HÀ NỘI — After going eight months without paying players’ wages, the board of Than Quảng Ninh has promised to pay up, said the club’s midfielder Nguyễn Hải Huy. On Wednesday, a number of the side’s top players including Huy, Trịnh Hoa Hùng, Mạc Hồng Quân, Dương Văn Khoa, Eydison Teofilo Soares and Diogo Pereira refused to train in protest at not being paid. In the past eight months, the Quảng Ninh players have not yet received their basic salaries or bonuses. "We are very miserable," Huy told Lao Động (Labour) newspaper. "Before the V.League 2021 kick-off, the board promised that they would do their best to pay us, so we accepted without any resistance. But up to now, it has been eight months without any positive signals. “The board said next week there will be money to pay us. That’s all we know and hope so because if this situation lasts longer, we don't know what to do,” Huy said. "We tried our best to play for the team and didn’t receive anything in return, everyone decided to take a break from training to make things clear." The team’s… Read full this story

