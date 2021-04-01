Than Quảng Ninh players refuse to train over unpaid wages

The key players of Than Quảng Ninh did not train on Wednesday in protest. Photo laodong.vn HÀ NỘI — After going eight months without paying players’ wages, the board of Than Quảng Ninh has promised to pay up, said the club’s midfielder Nguyễn Hải Huy. On Wednesday, a number of the side’s top players including Huy, Trịnh Hoa Hùng, Mạc Hồng Quân, Dương Văn Khoa, Eydison Teofilo Soares and Diogo Pereira refused to train in protest at not being paid. In the past eight months, the Quảng Ninh players have not yet received their basic salaries or bonuses. "We are very miserable," Huy told Lao Động (Labour) newspaper. "Before the V.League 2021 kick-off, the board promised that they would do their best to pay us, so we accepted without any resistance. But up to now, it has been eight months without any positive signals. “The board said next week there will be money to pay us. That’s all we know and hope so because if this situation lasts longer, we don't know what to do,” Huy said. "We tried our best to play for the team and didn’t receive anything in return, everyone decided to take a break from training to make things clear." The team’s… Read full this story
- Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers refuse to take field over unpaid wages
- AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 24
- Coronavirus and Sport: What happened in March 2020?
- V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
- Man Utd boss Solskjaer exposes ruthlessness of football as big clubs prepare to pick carcasses of rivals
- BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 17
- All your furlough questions answered – from maternity pay to whether you can include commission in your claim
- Touch down! First plane carrying 150 'critically important' Romanian fruit and veg pickers joining 'land army' battling to save the UK's harvest lands at Stansted
- Richard Branson warns Virgin Atlantic will collapse without £500m taxpayer-funded bailout - but offers own $100m private Caribbean island Necker as collateral
Than Quảng Ninh players refuse to train over unpaid wages have 353 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.