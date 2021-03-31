A resident is protecting his ancient house in Hội An from being attacked by termites. VNS Photo Lưu Hương HỘI AN — Termites are threatening many relics in the ancient town of Hội An’s old quarter, local authorities and residents have reported. A survey by the Institute of Ecology and Works Protection in collaboration with the Hội An Cultural Heritage Conservation Management Centre (CHCMC) recently revealed 265 of the 800 historical relics in the old quarter of Hội An Town have some levels of termite problems. The survey said these relics have been severely damaged since the recent COVID-19 social distancing last July. They also issued an urgent warning that solutions should be needed immediately to prevent the damage and keep the termites away, or the relics would be completely destroyed in a short time. Phạm Phú Ngọc, Director of the CHCMC, said the termites had caused rapid degradation of the relics. “It is really a big challenge for all of us,” he said. Nguyễn Thị Linh, an owner of the old house at 41 Nguyễn Thái Học in Minh An Ward, said: “Hội An is located at the end of the Thu Bồn River, it suffers a lot from annual floods, along with that is hot weather and rain causing humidity. These are very favourable… Read full this story

Termites damage Hội An's historic relics have 327 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.