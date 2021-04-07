Tech firms’ rapid growth amid pandemic pushes up demand for office space

Office buildings in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran. A survey by VnExpress found a property technology company has rent a 1,700-square-meter office building in District 11 with spaces for amusement and rest for employees working 24/7. In an area close to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, offices with 300-500 square meters of space are leased by web development companies and property technology companies, most of them start-ups seeking shared office space. The number of tech companies renting offices in HCMC rose by 30 percent in the first quarter, according to data from VNO Development and Investment Corporation, a company that converts residential buildings into offices for rent. A game and entertainment app development company has rented an office from the company with over 3,000 sq.m of space, and plans to expand it further. A tech company each from India and Thailand have rented offices with over 1,000 sq.m to expand their business. VNO chairman Nguyen Hong Hai said the pandemic has changed the structure of the office lease market, skewing it away from traditional businesses and toward the technology sector. Tech companies require reliable Internet and electricity connection, and, since their employees usually work 24/7, need large… Read full this story

