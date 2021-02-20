Tat Thanh Cang, Le Van Phuoc expelled from Party

Tat Thanh Cang expelled from Party (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 7 decided to expel Tat Thanh Cang , former member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Le Huu Phuoc , member of Phu Yen province's Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Commitee of and Chief Justice of the People's Court of Phu Yen, from the Party. After considering the proposals of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, the Secretariat found that while performing his role as a member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, Cang committed serious violations of the principle of democratic centralism, working statutes, Party regulations and State laws, causing great damage and loss to the state budget. Cang had been prosecuted by the city's Investigation Police Agency for charges of "violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness". Meanwhile, Phuoc, with his responsibility as a member of Phu Yen province's Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Commitee of and Chief Justice of the People's Court of Phu Yen, infringed Party regulations as well as the principle… Read full this story

