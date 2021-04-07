Taekwondo fighters to fight for Olympic glory

Trương Thị Kim Tuyền of Việt Nam (left) competes in the Asian Championship in 2018. Tuyền is expected to secure an Olympic slot at the coming qualification tournament in Jordan. — Photo hcmcpv.org.vn Taekwondo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's taekwondo fighters are aiming for at least one slot at the coming Olympics in Tokyo. They will leave Việt Nam on Thursday for intensive training courses in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan before competing in the 2021 Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jordan, in May, and the 24th Asian Taekwondo Championship in Lebanon in June. Việt Nam won its first Olympic medal in any sport at the 2000 Sydney Games when Trần Hiếu Ngân won silver in taekwondo. Before her, Trần Quang Hạ and Hồ Nhất Thống triumphed at the Asian Games in 1994 and 1998, respectively. Despite this history of success in the sport, no Vietnamese representative qualified for the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. Officials have admitted that a shortage of investment has led to a dip in quality among local athletes. In recent times, Vietnamese fighters have been eliminated from the early rounds of large events such as the Asian Games, Asian and world championships. However, a good result at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019 has… Read full this story

