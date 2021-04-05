Sweet popiah – beloved childhood snack

Sweet popiah is made by wrapping sugar candy, grated coconut and black sesame seeds with rice and wheat flour paper. – VNS Photo Việt Dũng HCM CITY – Of all the snacks that have been enjoyed by Vietnamese students throughout the years, the sweet and creamy bò bía ngọt (sweet popiah) is one of the most popular. The treat is based on the Chinese fresh spring roll dish called popiah, which explains the Vietnamese pronunciation of bò bía . Similar to Vietnamese fresh spring rolls, sweet popiah also involves using rice paper to wrap ingredients. Thin paper-likke crepe made of rice and wheat flour is mainly used, while the fillings include sugar candy, grated coconut and black sesame. The candy is the dish's defining ingredient, made by boiling white sugar with water, then using stretching and folding methods to mold it into small, hollow and brittle cylinders. Nguyễn Thị Mai, who sells sweet popiah in a small shop in District 10, said that rolling the ingredients with flour paper must be done gently and slowly; otherwise, the brittle candy can break into tiny pieces. Despite its cheap price and seemingly simple recipe, this dish can be very ‘addicting’. Its soft yet firm outer layer highlights its crunchy insides,… Read full this story

