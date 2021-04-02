Supporting industries welcome new investment wave

New capital for supporting industries According to Hua Quoc Hung, Head of the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), total registered investment capital in the city’s export processing zones and industrial parks has reached more than US$591 million, an increase of seven percent compared to 2019. In 2020, the supporting industry sector attracted 29 new projects with total investment capital of US$152.94 million, accounting for 31 percent of the total new investment capital, of which seven were foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and 22 domestic ones. Projects in the supporting industry sector focus on fields such as mechanics, electronics, plastic and rubber. In addition to newly registered supporting industry projects, capital in existing projects was also expanded. For example, Nikkiso Viet Nam Limited Company, a subsidiary of Nikkiso Japan, increased its investment capital by US$3 million to expand production activities. According to the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA), most newly licensed FDI projects in early 2020 were in the supporting industry sector. Many projects increased their capital, among them Schaffler Vietnam Company Limited (an increase of US$50 million) and Chang Shin Vietnam Company Limited (an increase of US$87 million). The… Read full this story

