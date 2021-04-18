Superstition should be wiped out in civilised age: expert

Associate Professor, Dr. Bùi Hoài Sơn, Director of Việt Nam National Institute of Culture and Arts With increasing religious observance, the potential for scams is rising. Authorities need to step in to help people stay vigilant and avoid being duped. E-newspaper VietnamPlus speaks with Associate Professor, Dr. Bùi Hoài Sơn, Director of Việt Nam National Institute of Culture and Arts, on the problem from a cultural and sociological perspective. How do you evaluate people's religious practices? Social development leads to a number of consequences that make many people feel insecure, anxious and turn to religious beliefs as a consolation. Many individuals and organisations have built spiritual tourist sites, creating spiritual activities to fill that need. In addition, the impact of new media (social networks) in disseminating information, creating online communities to connect religious and spiritual practices, also increases this need. In my own opinion, this practice has both positive and negative consequences. The positive thing is that the spiritual beliefs and practices help people be more determined in their work. From these efforts, society will develop. Practising religion and beliefs also helps people appreciate the values of " chân – thiện – mỹ " (the true, the good and the beautiful), thereby reinforcing the… Read full this story
