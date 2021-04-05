"depa" implements first phase of Smart Economy Showcase Project Unveiling theexclusive villa on the beach collection at Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion Phú Mỹ Hưng is the only MICE area in HCM City to keep growing Vietnam real estate goes global Vinamilk imports more than 2,100 dairy cows from US Nhat Tan Bridge’s blue lights. — Hoang Lan Huong (Hanoi, Vietnam – April 3, 2021) – For three days a beautiful blue light shone bright from some of the most iconic structures and properties developed by Sun Group in Vietnam as part of a global campaign to raise awareness about autistic spectrum disorders . The “Light It Up Blue" (LIUB) campaign is an annual event spearheaded by Autism Speaks , an international organisation that aims to help communities worldwide to better understand and accept those who are on the autism spectrum. This is the third year, Sun Group – one of Vietnam's premier developers of tourism real estate and luxury residential projects – has supported Autism Speaks' meaningful campaign, which coincides with World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. This year, Sun Group decided to extend their contribution to the campaign, switching on blue lights at numerous properties and structures from 6pm… Read full this story

Sun Group properties throughout Vietnam switch on blue lights to raise awareness of autism have 265 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.