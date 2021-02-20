Strong DPPA scheme desired

Authorities are pinning hopes on the piloting of a direct purchase model to keep Vietnam on the right track of renewable use and sustainability The reacquisition of a 49-per-cent stake in Trung Nam Thuan Bac solar power plant by A Chau Industrial Technology JSC is considered key to ensure a long-term revenue source. The plant, which began operations two years ago, has the total investment capital of $217.4 million and a capacity of 204MW. Each year the solar power plant provides a maximum power output of 450 million kilowatt-hours, with a selling price of 9.5 US cents per kWh over 20 years. The share transfer for the plant took place while the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has been promoting its ambitious plan to pilot the purchase and sale of electricity directly from renewable energy sources. This is a component of a research project to build a direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) between a renewable energy generator and a power user that the ministry has assigned the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERAV) to implement since 2017. Ambitious plan Nguyen Anh Tuan, director of the ERAV, said that the ERAV is continuing to improve the mechanism for renewable power plants to… Read full this story

