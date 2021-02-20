Strong DPPA scheme desired

Authorities are pinning hopes on the piloting of a direct purchase model to keep Vietnam on the right track of renewable use and sustainability The reacquisition of a 49-per-cent stake in Trung Nam Thuan Bac solar power plant by A Chau Industrial Technology JSC is considered key to ensure a long-term revenue source. The plant, which began operations two years ago, has the total investment capital of $217.4 million and a capacity of 204MW. Each year the solar power plant provides a maximum power output of 450 million kilowatt-hours, with a selling price of 9.5 US cents per kWh over 20 years. The share transfer for the plant took place while the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has been promoting its ambitious plan to pilot the purchase and sale of electricity directly from renewable energy sources. This is a component of a research project to build a direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) between a renewable energy generator and a power user that the ministry has assigned the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERAV) to implement since 2017. Ambitious plan Nguyen Anh Tuan, director of the ERAV, said that the ERAV is continuing to improve the mechanism for renewable power plants to… Read full this story
- Northern Ireland housing scheme will be 'biggest since 2008 property crash'
- Michael O'Neill salutes Northern Ireland desire but predicts England victory over Panama at World Cup
- The grand scheme of things
- Council could back two ‘desirable’ A27 options without indicating preference
- World Cup 2018: England will be too strong for Panama, says Northern Ireland manager after draw
- Sainsbury’s is testing out a MASSIVE change to the Nectar scheme – and customers might lose out
- Roberto Martinez praises Belgium’s desire after Red Devils recover to beat Japan
- Collapsed student scheme in Everton up for sale after taking £11.6m from buyers
- Leighton Buzzard employer’s dismay at being ‘used’ over warehouse scheme on green belt
- Scheme to encourage Stockton pubs and clubs to improve is backed
Strong DPPA scheme desired have 313 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.