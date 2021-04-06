Stem cell transplants provide hope for blood cancer patients

A boy (left) was transplanted with stem cells in the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI ­– Stem cell transplants have created a revolution in the treatment of blood diseases at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT). The institute first carried out an autologous stem cell transplant in 2006 and since then, hundreds of people have found a new life after receiving a stem cell transplant. 14 years ago, Dương Ngọc Chiến from central Hà Tĩnh Province discovered a large tumour in her abdomen and swelling in her armpits. Then, she was diagnosed with blood cancer. The 15-year-old girl with many dreams and ambitions was devastated. Her youth became the days of tears and pain, revolving around hospitals, medicine and needles. After seven years of drug treatment, Chiến’s illness became more and more serious. She vomited constantly and was unable to eat or drink. The young girl became emaciated. At the age of 22, Chiến was offered a stem cell transplant operation. If the transplant was successful, she would be healthy but if her body rejected the transplanted cells, she faced the worst-case scenario. After many days of thinking, she chose to receive stem cells donated by… Read full this story

