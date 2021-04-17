Green Farm fresh milk – an environmentally-friendly product of Vinamilk Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – A Golden Opportunity For Savvy Investors Activate: The story of a R&D journey for more than two decades Vinmec a pioneer in applying screening gene testing technology for type 2 diabetes risk Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – a sound investment opportunity and an ideal second home On May 16th, 2021, STEAM for Vietnam, a non-profit organization, and VinUni University will run the "Introduction to Robotics Design and Programming" (CS201) Course for students from 12 to 17 years old. This free course is part of the Support Program to Bring STEM Education to High School Students (STEM Program) implemented by VinUni since 2019. CS201 is a large-scale course in robotics design and programming on VEX IQ platform run for the first time in Vietnam thanks to the close cooperation between STEAM for Vietnam and VinUniversity. CS201 provides students with relevant knowledge of Mathematics, Physics/Mechanics, Cybernetics, and Programming to enable them to produce from simple to complex robotics designs and programs. The course has carefully-compiled content, ensuring suitability for the student’s age and taught directly by volunteer experts in Robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) who are… Read full this story

STEAM for Vietnam and VinUni to coordinate in organizing robotics course for high school students have 283 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.