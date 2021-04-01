State President proposes relieving Prime Minister

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Thursday presented to the National Assembly a proposal on relieving Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, as part of the 11th meeting of the 14th National Assembly (NA). NA deputies then discussed the proposal in groups. The NA Standing Committee will report the discussion outcomes to the legislature on Friday. The NA will then vote on the relief of Phúc from his position. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc was elected as Prime Minister for the 2016-2021 tenure at the first session of the 14th National Assembly in July 2016. Phúc was born on July 20, 1954, in central Quảng Nam Province. He was a member of the Political Bureau in the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, a member of the Party Central Committee in the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the National Assembly in the 11th, 13th and 14th tenures. VNS
