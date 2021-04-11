Starfish pay with their lives for a few photo-ops on Phu Quoc island

The expressions of outrage followed after a woman from Hanoi took photographs of dead, dry starfish in Rach Vem Village in Phu Quoc and shared them with a travel group on Facebook. The post attracted swift condemnation for the wanton cruelty involved. One of the photos of dead starfish that were shared on Facebook and have made many people angry. The woman said she'd been to Rach Vem with her family so that her children could see starfish and other creatures “in the wild.” A taxi driver took them to an area that abounds with the red starfish. She was dismayed to see many lying on the shore away from the ocean, curled up and blackened. “I was angry on seeing this. Someone who probably wanted to have pictures of red starfish left them there to die. My family tried to save a couple that hadn't curled up yet, but it was too late,” she said. She wrote in her post that she hoped local authorities and tourism managers would warn visitors not to disturb the starfish or any other marine creature. As the photo was shared with other travel groups, the anger mounted. Hai Yen, administrator of a Phu… Read full this story

